International Living: Here’s why now is a good time to buy overseas

According to a survey by the University of Michigan, only 29% of Americans think now is a good time to buy a home. The number hasn’t been this low since 1982.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Psychologists and behavioral economists share the key to changing your money habits - October 23, 2021
- MarketWatch Options Trader: This key stock-market indicator has switched to a ‘buy’ signal - October 23, 2021
- The New York Post: New Facebook whistleblower emerges with claims on hate speech - October 23, 2021