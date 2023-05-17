The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a man entered the home of President Joe Biden’s national-security adviser roughly two weeks ago without being detected by agents guarding his house, the Washington Post reported. An unknown man walked into Jake Sullivan’s home at about 3 a.m. one night late last month, and Sullivan confronted the individual and instructed him to leave, the report said, citing people briefed on the incident. Sullivan has round-the-clock Secret Service detail, but agents stationed outside his house were unaware that an intruder had gotten inside the home, according to the report. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

