Intuitive Surgical Inc. ISRG shares surged Tuesday after the surgical robotics company’s quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates. Intuitive Surgical shares rose more than 9% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close the regular session at $269.28. The company reported first-quarter net income of $355.3 million, or 90 cents a share, compared with $385.6 million, or $1.04 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $1.23 a share, compared with $1.13 a share in the year-go period. Revenue rose to $1.7 billion from $1.49 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $1.20 a share on revenue of $1.59 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

