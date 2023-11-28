Intuit Inc.’s INTU stock inched up nearly 1% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Intuit reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $241 million, or 85 cents a share, compared with net income of $40 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $2.47 a share. Revenue was $2.98 billion, compared with $2.6 billion during the same quarter a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of $1.98 a share on revenue of $2.88 billion. Intuit’s stock has propelled 45% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 19%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

