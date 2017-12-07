Investors Bancorp to cut workforce by 5%, close 6 branches

Investors Bancorp Inc. said late Thursday it was laying off about 5% of its workers and closing six of its branch offices. The Short Hills, N.J.-based bank has 155 branches and reported having 1,829 employees at the end of 2016. Investors Bancorp said the cuts will reduce annual operating expenses by about $10 million to $12 million. Shares of Investors Bancorp were flat at $14.17 after hours.

