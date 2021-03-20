: Investors poured record $56.8 billion into stock-market funds as stimulus checks arrived

Stock-market investors poured a record amount of money into equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the past week as the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 33,000 milestone and the S&P 500 also touched a record.
