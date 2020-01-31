Invitation Homes raises quarterly cash dividend by 15% to 15 cents a share

Invitation Homes Inc. said Friday its board has approved a 15% hike in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it to 15 cents a share from 13 cents. The new dividend will be payable on or before Feb. 28 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 12. Shares were not active premarket, but have gained 40% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

