iPic Entertainment shares slide 42% after company misses interest payment, gets downgrade

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc. slid 42% Monday, after the operator of restaurants and connected theaters said it missed an interest payment owned to a pension fund and may file for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock to neutral from buy on the news and said it would be worthless if the company does go bankrupt. iPic, which has casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars,

and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining at 123 screens in 16 theaters in 9 states, said it has $204 million of debt under a credit facility extended by the Teachers’ Retirement System of Alabama (RSA). The company missed a $10.1 million interest payment that was due on July 1. “We expect IPIC will need to raise capital at unfavorable terms and as a result, we downgrade IPIC to NEUTRAL (from BUY) and remove our target until its capital structure becomes more stable,” said analyst Brian Kinstlinger. “Additionally, we are reviewing our estimates given

the expected dilution, increased interest expense and potential disruption.” The stock has fallen 55% in 2019, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

