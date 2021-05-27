IPO Report: Figs IPO: 5 things to know about the newly-public healthcare apparel company

Figs Inc., an apparel and lifestyle company for healthcare workers, has filed to take the company public, eight years after the co-founders started the company by selling products out of their cars.
