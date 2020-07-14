IPO Report: Fisker is going public: Five things to know about the electric-car maker ahead of its IPO

Fisker is hoping to take advantage of heightened investor interest in blank-check companies and in shares of electric-vehicle companies.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Trump administration backs off on plan barring international students taking remote classes - July 14, 2020
- The Fed: Fed’s Bullard says there could be sharp drop in unemployment ‘if we play our cards right’ - July 14, 2020
- Key Words: Tucker Carlson addresses the ‘deeply offensive’ comments that cost one his top writers his job - July 14, 2020