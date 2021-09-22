IPO Report: Freshworks stock jumps 32% after IPO raises more than $1 billion

Freshworks Inc. shares rallied more than 30% on their first day of trading Wednesday as the customer and IT business software provider focuses on growing its customer base past its small business focus.
