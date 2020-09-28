IPO Report: IPO market is headed for busiest third quarter since the dot.com years — and there’s lots more to come

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see 11 deals and two direct listings this week, adding fuel to what will be the biggest third quarter since the dot.com era.
