McAfee Corp. plans to return to the public markets after nearly a decade as a private company, but the security-software company is re-emerging as a structured entity that would take a team of lawyers and accountants to truly explain.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Dr. Fauci: ‘It’s still not too late to vigorously apply good public-health measures’ - October 19, 2020
- IPO Report: McAfee IPO: 5 things to know about the security-software company - October 19, 2020
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘If I can travel in the New Normal, and not worry about the virus and take pictures, I’d buy the new iPhone 12’ - October 19, 2020