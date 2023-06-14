Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava Group on Wednesday priced its initial public offering of 14.4 million shares at $22 a share.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Encore: Are you prepared for retirement? Most of us know the answer — and it’s bad. - June 14, 2023
- IPO Report: Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava prices IPO at $22 a share - June 14, 2023
- Financial Crime: Macabre University: Harvard medical school morgue manager charged in body-part selling scheme - June 14, 2023