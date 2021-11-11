IPO Report: Rivian Automotive stock soars in trading debut, in the largest IPO of the year

Rivian Automotive Inc. goes public on Wednesday in the largest initial public offering of the year and the seventh largest U.S. IPO by offer size in nearly 30 years.
