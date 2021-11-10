IPO Report: Rivian prices IPO at $78 a share, raising a whopping $11.9 billion

Electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. priced its initial public offering at $78 a share Tuesday night, well above its expected range and valuing the company at $77 billion on a fully diluted basis.
