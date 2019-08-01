IPO Report: Sushi robots & anime video: 5 things to know about newly public restaurant chain Kura Sushi

Kura Sushi USA, a ;revolving sushi bar; that offers small plates featuring 140 items, began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘KRUS’ on Thursday.
