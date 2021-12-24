IPO Report: The record-breaking IPO market in 2021 masked some problems under the hood

While 2021 was a record-breaking year for initial public offerings, with 1,000 offerings for the first time in history, a slowdown toward the end of the year and woeful performance by Wall Street’s rookies could portend a return to normalcy in 2022.
