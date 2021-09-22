Toast Inc., a restaurant-focused payments company, priced its initial public offering at $40 a share late Tuesday, according to Dow Jones Newswires and CNBC, significantly above its expected range of $34 to $36 apiece. That range had already been raised from the original $30 to $33 a share.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- IPO Report: Toast prices IPO at $40 a share, way above range, for $20 billion valuation: reports - September 21, 2021
- IPO Report: Freshworks prices IPO at $36 a share, raising more than $1 billion - September 21, 2021
- : Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim - September 21, 2021