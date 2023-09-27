Source: Six15 Six15 Technologies Holding Corp., a maker of wearable display technology products, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 2 million shares priced at $5 each. The company would raise $10 million at a valuation of $34.5 million. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SXV.” ThinkEquity is sole underwriter on the deal. Six15 makes wearable display and computing devices that are worn like eyeglasses and feature built-in video screens that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as video, computer data, images and augmented reality, or AR, content. They are used in a range of sectors, including defense and industry. The company is loss making with revenue of just $277,071 in the first six months of 2023. The Renaissance IPO ETF IPO has gained 24% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

