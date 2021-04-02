IPO Report: William Morris parent Endeavor is efforting an IPO again, in spite of COVID disruptions to its key businesses

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the Los Angeles-based entertainment powerhouse and owner of the William Morris Agency, sports and modeling agency IMG and mixed-martial-arts outfit UFC, is making a second attempt to go public after filing paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week.
