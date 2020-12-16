IPO Report: Wish prices IPO at $24 to raise more than $1 billion

ContextLogic Inc., the parent company of mobile-focused e-commerce platform Wish, priced the shares for its initial public offering at $24 Tuesday, the top of its proposed range.
