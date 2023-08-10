The U.S. and Iran have reached an agreement to release five jailed Americans in exchange for several jailed Iranians and eventual access to about $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue, according to published reports. Attorney Jared Genser said one of the families had received direct visual confirmation that American hostages Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz have been released from Evin Prison and were on their way to house arrest. A fourth, unnamed American had also been moved and a fifth was already under house arrest and is set to be allowed to leave Iran next month along with the other four.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

