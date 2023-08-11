Iran has dramatically slowed accumulating near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and diluted some of its stockpile, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday. The moves could further ease tensions with the U.S. and allow the resumption of broader talks over its controversial nuclear program. The news comes a day after Iran released four jailed American citizens into house arrest, paving the way for a planned prisoner swap that will eventually send them home. A fifth American is also part of the deal. In exchange, Iran will gain access to billions of dollars of oil revenues trapped in South Korea under U.S. sanctions.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

