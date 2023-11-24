iRobot Corp.’s stock IRBT was up 33% after Reuters reported that Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is expected to win approval from antitrust regulators in the European Union for the $1.4 billion acquisition of the maker of automated vacuums and other products. The news service cited three people familiar with the matter that said the deal will be OK’d. The move comes despite increased caution by antitrust regulators around big technology companies due to the accumulation of data by a few big names to become more dominant in many markets. Amazon.com’s stock was down by 0.7% in recent trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story