The Internal Revenue Service has decided that DraftKings and other daily fantasy sports companies should pay a federal excise tax on daily fantasy sports. The tax will apply to entry fees for daily fantasy contests, and could have a huge impact on the gaming industry.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- IRS announces daily fantasy tax as DraftKings posts second quarter loss - August 14, 2020
- CureVac shares debut at nearly triple IPO price - August 14, 2020
- NYC museums, shuttered for five months, can reopen later in August - August 14, 2020