The Internal Revenue Service on Friday announced a delay for a new $600 tax-reporting threshold for gig workers and sellers who use payment networks like PayPal and Venmo. “As a result of this delay, third-party settlement organizations will not be required to report tax year 2022 transactions on a Form 1099-K to the IRS or the payee for the lower, $600 threshold amount enacted as part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021,” the IRS said in a news release.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

