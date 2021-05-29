: Is that Airbnb too expensive? CEO plans ‘systematic update on pricing’ as travel recovers

Brian Chesky helped transform the travel industry when he co-founded Airbnb Inc. More than a dozen years later, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the industry again, and the co-founder and chief executive is making changes to the online-booking platform in response.
