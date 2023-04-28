New York remains among the 47 states that allow credit information to be used in auto-insurance pricing and underwriting.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Analyst sees market betting on First Republic bailout as early as Friday - April 28, 2023
- : Cybersecurity stocks are getting battered. Here’s how the Silicon Valley Bank failure is to blame. - April 28, 2023
- : Is your credit score driving up your car-insurance premium? Black and Latino New Yorkers face an ‘illogical and deeply unfair’ pricing model, a new report says. - April 28, 2023