Israel will “begin to implement four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand,” White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. The pauses are meant to help civilians to depart areas of active hostilities, to increase the flow of aid and to enable hostage releases, according to Kirby.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

