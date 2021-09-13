Israel weighing fourth round of coronavirus vaccines: report

Israel is considering a fourth round of coronavirus vaccines, Bloomberg News reported, citing an interview a health ministry official gave to a local radio station. “We don’t know when it will happen; I hope very much that it won’t be within six months, like this time, and that the third dose will last for longer,” Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash said in an interview with Radio 103FM, the report said. Israel mostly uses the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech , but also uses Moderna . The U.S. and the U.K. are planning on booster shots, while Europe is so far undecided, as the World Health Organization called for a pause to let poorer countries get their first inoculations.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story