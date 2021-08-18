Israel’s new prime minister Bennett to meet with Biden at White House next week

President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to the White House on Aug. 26, the White House said in a statement Wednesday. Bennett took over as Israel’s new leader in June.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
