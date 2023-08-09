Italian bank shares recovered some lost ground on Wednesday, after the government backtracked in part on its decision to impose a windfall tax. Citing financial stability concerns, Italy’s finance ministry said it would cap its tax on net interest income at 0.1% of risk-weighted assets. According to Andrea Lisi, an analyst at Equita, the hit to the sector drops to about €2 billion, from a previous estimate between €4.5 billion and €5 billion. FinecoBank IT:FBK shares rose 4% and UniCredit IT:UCG shares added 2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

