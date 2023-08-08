UniCredit IT:UCG and Intesa Sanpaolo IT:ISP shares slumped on Tuesday after a surprise windfall tax was agreed by the Italian government on Monday night. Terms call for a 40% tax on what is called excess net interest income, for both 2022 and 2023. Analysts at Citi say the tax will hurt earnings on average by 19%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

