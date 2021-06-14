iTeos stock jumps 60% after company announces deal with GSK

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. soared 58.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company announced a deal with GlaxoSmithKline to develop and commercialize an experimental cancer therapy. GSK will make a $625 million upfront payment to iTeos, with an additional $1.4 billion in possible milestone payments available in the future. The immuno-oncology drug candidate is currently being tested in an open-label, Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; as part of this deal, the companies plan to pair the iTeos drug with GSK’s Jemperli in studies next year. (Jemperli was initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for endometrial cancer in April.) Shares of iTeos are down 40.8% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
- NewsWatch: Infrastructure talks are faltering but these energy and EV stocks can still benefit from Biden’s plan, Citi says - June 14, 2021
- The Fed: Don’t be fooled by some of the hawkish sounds coming out of the Fed this week - June 14, 2021
- Rex Nutting: One chart that shows housing isn’t heading for another disaster - June 14, 2021