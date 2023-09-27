Ithaca Energy shares UK:ITH climbed 5% as the U.K. government approved the Rosebank offshore development off Scotland in a controversial decision. Equinor NO:EQNR, the majority owner, and Ithaca plan to invest $3.8 billion in the development. Recoverable resources are estimated at around 300 million barrels of oil from phase 1 and 2. TechnipFMC FTI, Odjfell Drilling and Altera were awarded contracts, the companies said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

