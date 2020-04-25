‘You can’t ask the people of this state or this country to choose between lives lost and dollars gained,’ New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘We will not have a vaccine by next winter.’ Like the 1918 Spanish flu, CDC says second wave of coronavirus could be worse. So what happens next? - April 25, 2020
- Capitol Report: Fear of moral hazard is imperiling federal aid to cash-strapped states - April 25, 2020
- ‘It’s appalling to attach a dollar number to a human life — for non-economists.’ Can Trump save the economy and save lives? - April 25, 2020