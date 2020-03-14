‘It’s going to be daunting’: U.K. considers herd-immunity approach — allowing more people to contract coronavirus

‘Our aim is to try and reduce the peak, broaden the peak, not suppress it completely,’ said Sir Patrick Vallance, England’s chief scientific adviser.
