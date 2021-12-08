: ‘It’s not a holiday. It’s a holidisaster!’ Should you go to a New Year’s Eve party? We ask doctors specializing in infectious diseases

‘Would you and I go into a building where we can see smoke and hear fire alarms? That’s what omicron is,’ said vaccinologist Gregory Poland.
