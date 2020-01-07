Ivanka Trump’s CES talk goes off without a hitch, despite controversy

Ivanka Trump was greeted with polite applause despite some bruising words in the days leading up to Tuesday’s keynote presentation on future work at CES with Consumer Technology Association Chief Executive Gary Shapiro.
