Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. JBHT fell after hours on Tuesday after the trucking, transportation and logistics provider reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street’s expectations, as weaker demand pulled sales lower. The company reported net income of $189.6 million, or $1.81 a share, compared with $255.3 million, or $2.42 a share, in the same quarter last year. Sales fell 18% to $3.13 billion, compared with $3.84 billion in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.90 a share, on revenue of $3.29 billion. Executives noted lower sales per shipment, weaker volumes and weaker sales from fuel surcharges. Shares were down 2.6% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

