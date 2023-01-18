J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. JBHT said Wednesday it will pay out more than $8.8 million in “appreciation bonuses” to full-time drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office workers. The trucking company said mployees hired before Jan. 1, 2022 will be eligible for the bonuses. “Our people are our difference makers, and the employees receiving these appreciation bonuses have been essential in helping deliver value for our customers over the past year,” said President Shelley Simpson. Earlier Wednesday, the company reported fourth-quarter results that missed expectations, with net income falling about 17% from a year ago. J.B. Hunt’s stock, which fell 4.1% in premarket trading, has declined 12.1% over the past 12 months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average DJT has lost 8.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has slipped 4.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

