J.C. Penney set to file for bankruptcy in coming days: reports

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. is poised to file for bankruptcy protection in the coming days, according to multiple reports Thursday. Reuters reported the filing could come next week, while CNBC reported it could come as soon as Friday. The battered retailer has a roughly $4 billion debt load, and was facing serious financial problems even before the coronavirus pandemic forced it to temporarily shut all its stores. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported the company was in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding, and was seeking a loan package of $800 million to $1 billion to keep its operations afloat during a potential bankruptcy process. J.C. Penney operates more than 800 stores in the U.S., employing about 90,000 people. Its shares have plunged 83% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s 12% decline.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story