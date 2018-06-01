J. Jill shares rise after price target raised by multiple analysts

J. Jill Inc. shares are up nearly 5% in Friday trading after the women’s apparel company’s price target was raised by multiple analysts. J. Jill reported earnings and revenue that blew past estimates on Thursday. Cowen analysts raised their price target to $9 from $7, saying that they are “encouraged” by consistent traffic trends, which “bodes well for customer loyalty and retention.” Cowen rates J. Jill stock outperform. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts raised their price target to $7 from $5. “While we are encouraged by recent results we prefer to wait on the sidelines until carryover inventories are cleared through and we can get a true read on customer reaction to new full-priced assortments,” wrote SunTrust. They rate J. Jill stock hold. Wells Fargo analysts raised their price target to $8 from $5, but also expressed concerns about low visibility going forward. Wells Fargo rates J. Jill shares market perform. J. Jill stock is up 5.4% for the year to date, outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 2.2% for the period.

