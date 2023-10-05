J.M. Smucker Co.’s stock SJM was down 1.9% Thursday, extending its losing streak to seven straight days, during which it has lost 7.5% of its value, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has fallen for nine of the past 10 days and is track for its longest losing streak since April 24 of 2018, when it fell for seven days. In September, the company said it had agreed to acquire Twinkies parent Hostess Brands in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5.6 billion. Smucker is parent of a host of consumer brands, including Folgers, Jif and Milk-Bone. The stock has fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story