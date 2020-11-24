J.P. Morgan Chase to pay $250 million as part of resolution of internal control deficiencies

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. disclosed Tuesday that it will pay a $250 million civil money penalty as part of a resolution regarding past deficiencies in internal controls and internal audit for certain fiduciary activities. The resolution was entered into with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). “For several years, the bank maintained a weak management and control framework for its fiduciary activities and had an insufficient audit program for, and inadequate internal controls over, those activities,” the OCC found. J.P. Morgan said the OCC has found that the bank has remediated the deficiencies. J.P. Morgan’s stock, which rallied 4.5% toward a 9-month high, has now climbed 23.2% over the past three months, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has advanced 15.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 6.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

