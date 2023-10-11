CSX Corp.’s stock was up 1.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after J.P. Morgan upgraded the rail company to overweight from neutral. “CSX has the best near-term growth opportunity with top-tier service and the easiest 4Q23 comps combined with a clear long-term growth strategy,” analyst Brian Ossenbeck said in a research note on Wednesday. J.P. Morgan cut its rating on RXO to underweight “as we continue to see material risk to consensus especially in a lower for longer freight rate environment,” Ossenbeck said. RXO stock was down 1.6% in premarket trading. Overall sentiment toward the sector appears to be “mostly apathetic given the widespread fatigue from buying the cuts and calling the bottom of the rate cycle,” Ossenbeck said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

