Shares of Brown-Forman Corp. BF.B dropped 1.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the spirits company, with brands including Jack Daniel’s, Finlandia and Woodford Reserve, reported fiscal third-quarter profit that was less than half what was expected as inflation and supply chain costs weighed on margins. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 31 fell to $100 million, or 21 cents a share, from $259 million, or 54 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 47 cents. Sales grew 4.2% to $1.08 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.02 billion. For the first three quarters of the fiscal year, Jack Daniel’s sales rose 5%, as higher pricing offset lower volumes, while sales of premium bourbons jumped 33% and tequila sales increased 12%. “The rebuilding of finished goods inventories, due to the easing of supply chain constraints, positively impacted results during the first nine months of fiscal 2023,” the company said in a statement. The stock has lost 2.7% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has edged up 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

