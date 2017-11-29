Jack in the Box shares plunge after revenue miss

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. fell 6% late Wednesday after the fast-food chain missed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and reported falling same-store sales. Jack in the Box said it earned $30 million, or $1.01 a share, in the quarter, compared with $32 million, or 97 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue fell to $338.7 million, from $398.4 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 91 cents a share on sales of $341 million. “Our fourth quarter operating results concluded a challenging year for both brands. Our key initiatives in 2018 will be focused on regaining momentum in a highly competitive environment,” Chief Executive Lenny Comma said in a statement. Same-store sales at Jack in the Box restaurants fell 1%, while it were down 2.1% at Qdoba restaurants. The company said its board of directors, with assistance from Morgan Stanley bankers, has made “substantial progress in its evaluation of potential alternatives” for Qdoba, although there are no guarantees the evaluation will result in a deal or any other course of action.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story