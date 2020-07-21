Jamf prices IPO at $26 a share, way above range

Jamf Holding Corp. late Tuesday priced its initial public offering at $26 a share, significantly higher than the $17-$19 range announced last week, raising about $468 million. The Minneapolis-based Apple Enterprise Management software provider will offer 18 million shares, up from its previous offering size of 16 million shares. Shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, under the ticker “JAMF.” There are 12 banks underwriting the deal, led by Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay a term loan and for general corporate purposes.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story